site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: predators-mark-borowiecki-wont-play-sunday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Borowiecki (upper body) will not be in the lineup Sunday against Chicago.
Borowiecki will miss his ninth straight game Sunday. He's tallied just one assist while averaging 13:41 of ice time in 22 games this season. It's unclear when he's expected to return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read