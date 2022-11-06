Jankowski recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

That's two points in as many games for Jankowski since his Nov. 3 call-up. The 28-year-old has seen time as the Predators' fourth-line center, but he's making the most of the opportunity, which has seen Cody Glass be a healthy scratch. Jankowski has added three shots on net, a plus-1 rating, five blocked shots and two hits through two contests. Despite the early success, he's not a lock to stay in the lineup, and even if he does, he probably won't score at this rate.