Jankowski was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Jankowski rejoined the big club after the Predators dealt away Mattias Ekholm while bringing in Tyson Barrie in a deal with the Oilers on Tuesday. Jankowski should be good to fill a bottom-six role if Juuso Parssinen (upper body) isn't ready to play versus the Penguins on Tuesday.
