Jankowski was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Jankowski's demotion, along with that of Liam Foudy who was placed on waivers Thursday, is a good indication that Thomas Novak (upper body) will be ready to play against the Lightning on Thursday. Despite his reassignment, Jankowski should remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the season and likely will suit up for the team again down the road.