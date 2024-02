Jankowski was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Jankowski earned this promotion after putting up 15 goals and 32 helpers in 40 games for the Admirals this season. The 29-year-old center has played in just two NHL games this year, most recently back in December when he scored a goal against the Blackhawks. In addition to Jankowski, the Preds also brought up Egor Afanasyev, with the duo possibly in contention for the same spot in the lineup against New Jersey on Tuesday.