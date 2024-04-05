Jankowski scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Jankowski's goal was the last one in the game and the second to find an empty cage. The 29-year-old forward has been surprisingly effective in a third-line role since the start of March, earning 12 points over his last 15 contests. He's at 14 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 26 appearances this season. Jankowski's goal Thursday was the 11th shorthanded tally of his career and his fourth over the last two seasons.