Jankowski notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Jankowski set up Yegor Afanasyev's first NHL tally at 5:49 of the first period. The 28-year-old Jankowski was a first-round pick of the Flames in 2012, and he was able to make an impact against his former club. The center has six goals, five assists, 52 shots on net, 44 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 48 outings this season.