Jankowski was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Jankowski will get to play for the Admirals in the Calder Cup Playoffs following the completion of Nashville's 2022-23 season. He had five goals and five assists in nine AHL outings this campaign. In 50 NHL appearances this year, Jankowski produced 12 points.
