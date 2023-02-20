Jankowski was placed on waivers Monday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
Jankowski has chipped in four goals, three assists, 27 shots on net, 20 blocks and 27 hits in 26 appearances with the Predators this season. He has been a healthy scratch for the past three games and could see some playing time in the AHL with Milwaukee if he clears.
