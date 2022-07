Jankowski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Thursday.

Jankowski will likely spend some time at AHL Milwaukee during the upcoming campaign, given he's on a two-way deal. He drew into 19 games with the Sabres last year, logging five points, and he added 27 points in 32 contests with AHL Rochester. This will be his fourth organization in as many years, and he's unlikely to see more than a bottom-six role if he makes the Predators' roster.