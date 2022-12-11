Jankowski skated a season-low 9:34 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators, but recorded a point for the second consecutive game, assisting on Yakov Trenin's goal in the second period.
Jankowski now has five points in 13 games this season and is unlikely to go on an extended scoring run, however the sudden dip in ice time is a bit worrisome given that he's consistently averaged roughly 13 minutes per game this season. There were no reports of an injury following the game, so consider him healthy for the time being.
