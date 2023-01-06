Jankowski netted a goal in Thursday's 5-3 win against Carolina.
Jankowski's marker at 5:06 of the third period was the game-winner. He has four goals and seven points in 21 contests this season. Jankowski entered the contest averaging just 12:05 of ice time, and the 28-year-old is unlikely to make regular offensive contributions unless his role increases.
More News
-
Predators' Mark Jankowski: Notches assist Saturday•
-
Predators' Mark Jankowski: Scores second goal of 2022-23•
-
Predators' Mark Jankowski: Adds assist in shootout win•
-
Predators' Mark Jankowski: Scores during season debut•
-
Predators' Mark Jankowski: Summoned by Predators•
-
Predators' Mark Jankowski: Waived Sunday•