Jankowski, who was recalled from Milwaukee of the AHL on Thursday, made a positive first impression. The 2012 first-round draft pick by the Flames opened the scoring Thursday and provided a fourth-line punch. Jankowski scored from the slot off a rebound of Michael McCarron's sharp-angled shot with 29 seconds left in the first period. Jankowski, who had five goals among nine points in seven games with Milwaukee, helped the Predators win for the second time in nine games (2-6-1).