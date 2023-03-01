Jankowski scored a goal on two shots in a 3-1 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

Jankowski scored Nashville's lone goal in the loss, intercepting a wayward pass before dekeing around Tristan Jarry on a breakaway in the third period. The goal is Jankowski's first since Jan. 5, coming in his first game since he was called back up from AHL Milwaukee. The 28-year-old forward now has five goals and three assists through 27 games this season. He could hang on to a bottom-six role with Ryan Johansen (leg) likely out for the remainder of the season.