Jankowski scored a goal and registered an assist in Nashville's 3-0 victory over Carolina on Thursday.

Jankowski scored shorthanded midway through the first period to put the Predators up 1-0. Of the six goals he's tallied this season, two of them have been shorthanded and three have been game-winners. The 28-year-old also has four assists, 50 shots and 43 hits through 46 outings in 2022-23. Jankowski's efforts Thursday ended his 18-game scoring drought.