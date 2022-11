Jankowski was called up by Nashville on Thursday.

Jankowski has five goals and nine points in seven AHL games this season. His promotion corresponds with the Predators sending down Kiefer Sherwood, who cleared waivers Thursday. Jankowski had 14 goals and 32 points in 79 games with Calgary in 2018-19, but since then he's recorded just 23 points in 120 NHL games. Ultimately his playing time isn't likely to be significant and that will limit his offensive potential.