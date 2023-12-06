Jankowski scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Jankowski put Nashville ahead 2-1 in the second period, sliding a rebound past Arvid Soderblom for his first goal in just his second game at the NHL level this season. The 29-year-old Jankowski played 50 games with the Predators last season, tallying seven goals and 12 points. He should continue to work in a bottom-six capacity while Thomas Novak (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body) and Cole Smith (illness) all remain sidelined.