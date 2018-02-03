McNeill was traded from Dallas to Nashville on Saturday, with defenseman Andrew O'Brien headed the other way.

McNeill is shaping up to be a career AHLer, seeing as how he's only appeared in just two games on hockey's grandest stage since the Blackhawks originally took him 18th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. This season, he managed five goals and one assist over 18 games with the AHL's Stars, but poor defensive play led to a minus-10 rating over that span. Steer clear of McNeill in all fantasy formats.