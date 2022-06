Nurmi agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Nashville on Thursday.

Considering Nurmi racked up 20 goals and 19 helpers in 56 games for Finnish club TPS this season, he should at least be in contention for a spot in the lineup heading into the 2022-23 campaign. It will likely boil down to his performance in training camp as well as whether or not the team brings back unrestricted free agent Nick Cousins.