Olivier (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to the taxi squad Monday.
Olivier hasn't played since Feb. 9. The 24-year-old can return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup versus the Hurricanes if he's promoted to the active roster. Through 10 games this year, he's accrued two points and 25 hits.
