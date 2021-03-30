Olivier was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Olivier has played in the last 13 games, and he's expected to stay in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Stars. The 24-year-old has generated five points and 39 PIM across 13 contests this season. He should stick the the fourth line for the time being.
More News
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Deposits second goal•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Rises from taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Promoted to active roster•