Olivier was dropped to the taxi squad Thursday.

Olivier's demotion is almost certainly a paper transaction considering he has appeared in five of the team's seven games this season. In those contests, the 23-year-old winger has tallied one assist, three shots and 13 hits while averaging 10:15 of ice time. If Olivier isn't brought back prior to Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay, it could open up a spot in the lineup for Eeli Tolvanen or Rocco Grimaldi.