Olivier was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Olivier has gotten into eight games at the top level this season, posting a single point. He hasn't been very productive in the AHL, either, with just five goals and six assists in 46 contests, so Olivier doesn't figure to offer much fantasy help anytime soon.
More News
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Drops from active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Joins active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Joins active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Returned to AHL•