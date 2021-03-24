Olivier scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Olivier scored at the 10:41 mark of the second period, and that was the final goal of the game. The 24-year-old has four points, 37 PIM, 17 shots on net and 42 hits through 21 appearances. The Quebec native has appeared in 10 straight games, mainly working in a fourth-line role.