Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Gets call up Monday
The Predators recalled Olivier from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
The Predators inked Olivier to a two-year deal in May, and he's performed well to start the year with seven points through 17 AHL games. The 22-year-old -- who wasn't drafted -- likely tops out as a bottom-six forward at the top level, and he's being brought up to serve as depth after the Predators sent Miikka Salomaki to Milwaukee. Olivier could make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Jets.
