Olivier scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.
Olivier has scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career. The fourth-line winger has five points, 39 PIM, 19 shots on net and 43 hits through 22 contests this season. Despite his recent success, fantasy managers probably won't need to roster Olivier.
