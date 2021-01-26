Olivier was activated from the taxi squad Tuesday.
Olivier is on track to play in Tuesday's home game against the Blackhawks. The 23-year-old has played three games this year in a fourth-line role, posting nine hits, three blocked shots and three shots on goal.
