Olivier was recalled to the Predators' active roster Friday.
This is a strong signal that Olivier will enter the lineup in place of Calle Jarnkrok (undisclosed) for Friday's matchup against the Stars. Olivier has played two games this year, recording eight hits, three blocked shots and two shots on net.
More News
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Moved to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shuffled to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Brought up from taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Headed down to minors•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Records assist for first NHL point•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Gets call up Monday•