Olivier (undisclosed) was placed on the injured reserve Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what Olivier is dealing with or when he was injured but he'll now be out for at least a week. The 24-year-old winger has two points in 10 games this season but averaged just 8:17 of ice time in his last two appearances.
