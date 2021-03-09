site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Promoted to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Olivier has joined the Predators' active roster ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Olivier is expected to skate on Nashville's fourth line against Carolina. He's picked up two helpers while racking up 20 PIM through 13 top-level appearances this season.
