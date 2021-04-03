Olivier was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
Olivier routinely goes to the taxi squad on off-days, but he should be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old winger has produced three points and 36 PIM across the last 15 games.
