Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Records assist for first NHL point
Olivier posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Olivier rushed in against Jordan Binnington on a breakaway, and it appeared Colton Sissons was there to tap in the rebound. Officially, it's an assist that gets Olivier on the scoresheet for the first time in the NHL. He's added five hits and two shots on goal in three games while playing limited minutes on the fourth line.
