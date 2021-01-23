The Predators reassigned Olivier to their taxi squad Saturday.
Olivier has drawn into three games with Nashville this season, going scoreless while averaging 10:45 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old winger will likely continue to bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad throughout the season.
