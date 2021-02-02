Olivier was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday.
Olivier has played in seven of the last eight games, recording a goal, an assist and 17 hits. The Predators' next game is Thursday against the Panthers, and Olivier has a good chance to be promoted for that clash.
More News
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shifts to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Jumps to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Moves to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Moved to taxi squad•