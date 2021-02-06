Olivier was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday.
Olivier often gets sent to the taxi squad, but he's played in eight of the last 10 games, recording two points and 19 hits. The 23-year-old's next chance to play is Monday against the Lightning. He's slated to play on the fourth line if he, indeed, suits up.
More News
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shuffles to big club•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shifts to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Jumps to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Returned to taxi squad•