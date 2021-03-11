Olivier was promoted to the active roster Thursday.
Olivier has played in four of the past five games. The 24-year-old plays a physical game, recording 15 PIM and seven hits in that stretch. He's now eligible to play in Thursday's road game versus the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Promoted to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Jumps to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Bumps to active roster•