Olivier will be reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, Patrick Willis of AHL.com reports.

Olivier saw action in just 10 games during the regular season in which he garnered one assist, five shots and 23 hits while averaging 10:06 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, the 25-year-old winger will be hard-pressed to earn significant opportunities next year, making him a low-end fantasy target moving forward.