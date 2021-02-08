Olivier was promoted from the taxi squad Monday.
Olivier has consistently shuffled up and down from the active roster this season. He's played eight total games, posting two points and dishing out 19 hits. If the 23-year-old plays in Monday's game against the Lightning, he'll likely stick to a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shuffles to big club•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shifts to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Jumps to active roster•