Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shifts to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 8, 2021
at
3:11 pm ET 1 min read
Olivier was assigned to the taxi squad Monday.
Olivier has played in three of the last four games, recording seven hits and a fight against Jamie Oleksiak. The 24-year-old can continue to practice and travel with the
Predators while on the taxi squad. More News
