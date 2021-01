The Predators reassigned Olivier to the taxi squad Sunday.

The 23-year-old suited up in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, recording one shot and a plus-1 rating in 11:58 of ice time. Olivier made his presence felt in the game, dishing six hits and recording two blocks, so he could earn another shot with the 23-man roster again soon. Expect Olivier to spend his time between the taxi squad and main roster for the 2021 season.