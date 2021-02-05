Olivier was promoted from the taxi squad Friday.
Olivier continues to be shuffled up and down from the taxi squad. This move makes him eligible for Friday's road matchup against the Panthers. Through seven games this year, the 23-year-old has recorded two points and 17 hits.
More News
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Shifts to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Jumps to active roster•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Moves to active roster•