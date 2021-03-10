Olivier was reassigned to Nashville's taxi squad Wednesday.
This is almost certainly just a paper move, so look for Olivier to rejoin the active roster ahead of Thursday's clash with Carolina. He's picked up two points in 14 games this season.
