Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Signs entry-level deal

Olivier inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Wednesday.

Olivier didn't produce eye-popping numbers in the AHL this season, notching four goals and 12 points in 54 games, but the Predators don't expect him to develop into an offensive force, and are likely far more interested in what he might be able to bring to the table as a bottom-six grinder. The 22-year-old American will undoubtedly spend the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, and he'll never produce much offense at the NHL level, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.