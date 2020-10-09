Benning was signed to a two-year, $2 million contract by the Predators on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSNreports.

Benning was mostly a regular on the Oilers' back end in his first four seasons in the league, posting 61 points in 248 games. He's more known for his physicality, as evidenced by his whopping 447 credited hits during that span, and he's apt at getting in front of pucks, too (239 blocked shots). That said, he won't do much for your fantasy squad offensively, but if you're in a deep league that counts defensive stats, he might be worth a look.