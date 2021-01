Benning is on the ice Tuesday after missing Monday's practice with an undisclosed issue, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Benning drew into 43 games with the Oilers last season, picking up eight points while averaging just 13:14 of ice time per contest. The 26-year-old will be in and out of the lineup as a bottom-pairing option for the Predators this year, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.