Benning scored a goal on his only shot of the game in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina. He also had three hits and two blocks.

Benning opened the scoring 61 seconds into the second period when his wrister from the point found its way through traffic and past Carolina netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. It was Benning's first goal in 25 games as a Predator and his first time lighting the lamp since Jan. 2020 with Edmonton. The 26-year-old Benning chipped in periodic offense during his four seasons with the Oilers but that hasn't materialized in Nashville; he has just two points and 21 shots on goal.