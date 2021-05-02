Benning played his 50th game of the season Saturday against the Stars, recording three shots on goal, a blocked shot and a pair of penalty minutes. He failed to crack the scoresheet, however, leaving him with just four points on the season (1G, 3A).

The 26-year-old blueliner has not been a prolific scorer in his five NHL campaigns, with his career-high of 21 points coming three seasons ago with the Oilers. Benning tends to focus more on his defensive responsibilities -- he currently ranks fourth among Preds defensemen in blocked shots (53) and second in hits (52). He's also one of the team's leading penalty killers with an average TOI of 2:02.