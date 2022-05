Benning produced an assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Benning ended a nine-game point drought with his helper on the second of Matt Duchene's two goals in the game. Physicality is a much larger part of Benning's game than offense. The 27-year-old blueliner posted 11 assists, 82 hits, 67 blocked shots and 39 PIM in 65 regular-season outings.