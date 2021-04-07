Benning notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Benning saw 22:48 of ice time to cover for the absence of Dante Fabbro (undisclosed). Tuesday was just the fourth time this season Benning has played over 20 minutes. The 26-year-old blueliner has just three points, 44 hits, 36 blocked shots and 24 PIM through 38 contests, as he's mainly a defensive player. He's the only healthy right-shot defenseman on the Predators' roster currently, while Tyler Lewington is on taxi squad. Should Fabbro miss time, Benning would likely see first-pairing minutes.