Coach John Hynes deemed Benning (undisclosed) unfit to practice on the first day of training camp Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The offseason addition was one of five skaters listed as unfit to practice, but the reason for Benning's absence wasn't expanded upon. He could be dealing with an injury or may simply be finishing up the required quarantine protocols if he arrived to Nashville a little late. Either way, Benning has 10 days to overcome whatever is prohibiting him from practicing before the season starts.